7 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Writer Releases Book in U.S.

New York — The Angolan writer, Humberto Solano Costa, released in Florida (US) his first literary work, a novel entitled "Talita e Victor Miguel".

The novel depicts the differences existing in a society, portraying the story of two different families namely of (Talita), a wealthy one at their peak, while Victor Miguel's living in poor conditions.

Humberto Helder Bernardo Solano Costa studied theology at JW Bible College, Psychology at Palm Beach State College and international affairs and political sciences at Florida International University, US.

He is currently finishing his PhD in corporative law at US Kaplan University and is the administrative attaché to Angola's UN permanent mission.

