7 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tourism Status for Dr Nkomo's House

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nqobile Tshili

The Government will renovate the house of the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo in Bulawayo's Pelandaba suburb as part of its policy to preserve cultural sites and promote domestic tourism.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Hospitality Industry and Environment, Cde Anastancia Ndhlovu, affirmed the Government's policy last Friday at the late Father Zimbabwe's house during a visit by Zanu-PF Youth League members, a day before the ninth leg of the Presidential Youth Interface Rally held on Saturday.

Cde Ndhlovu made the remarks after Dr Nkomo's family argued that the house was a historic monument and Government should shoulder the responsibility of maintaining it.

The Deputy Minister concurred saying the house should be preserved.

She said Government's inter-departmental teams will be dispatched to consult the family on how best to preserve Dr Nkomo's legacy.

"I would like to thank the family for allowing us to pass by and to take this opportunity to emphasise and reaffirm President Mugabe's Government policy of promoting heritage tourism. This place is very historic, it was home and is still home to one of the icons of the liberation history of our country and this history is so rich and it can't just go away," said Cde Ndhlovu.

"So working with our domestic tourism teams and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority together with our counterparts in Home Affairs we are going to dispatch teams to come and see how best they can work to make sure that we document the history in a manner that it becomes a tourism product on its own."

She said Father Zimbabwe's name is a brand whose legacy should be carried from generation to generation

Cde Ndhlovu said to promote domestic tourism, the Tourism Ministry will engage schools so that pupils can visit monuments and learn about their past.

"The name Joshua Nkomo is a name without which we cannot talk about the history of this country, before and after the independence of our country. He left us a legacy of unity. I want to give you the commitment of President Mugabe through my Tourism, Hospitality Industry and Environment Ministry to make sure that this place becomes one of the tourist attractions of our country," she said.

Zimbabwe

You're Free to Join Opposition, Sacked VP Mnangagwa Told

The opposition Monday said the firing of long-time President Robert Mugabe ally Emerson Mnangagwa was a confirmation of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.