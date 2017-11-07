South Africa: Govt Communications Invites Entries for SADC Media Awards Competition

press release

The SADC Media Awards Competition has been launched officially at the SADC workshop that was hosted at the Institute for the Advancement of Journalism on the 3rd of November 2017. Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) as the secretariat of the SADC Media Awards hosted the workshop to engage journalists on the new rules of the competition.

The Acting Deputy Director-General at GCIS, Mr Michael Currin said the "media plays a pivotal role in the development of the SADC region. The media should continue to tell stories that promote regional integration in the SADC region. Trade amongst SADC countries has increased massively. South Africa's tenure as the SADC chair will advance the priorities of the region from infrastructure development, industralisation, peace keeping and roll out of ICT infrastructure to communities".

South Africa by virtue of being the current Chair of SADC will be chairing the SADC Media Awards Regional Adjudication Committee meeting next year. The chairperson of the National Adjudication Committee (NAC), Ms Livhuwani Mutshatshi emphasized the need for South African media to cover stories that promote regional integration. Ms Mutshatshi also explained in detailed the new rules of the competition.

The entries should have been published or broadcast between January and December the year preceding the awards (2017) by a registered or authorized media house or agency or carried on a website of a registered or authorized media house or agency in any of the SADC Member States. The chair of the NAC also added that more details the competition will be available on the GCIS and South African Government websites.

Former winner of the SADC Media Awards and current member of the NAC, Mr Tshepo Ikaneng also encouraged journalists to cover SADC issues. "When I won the SADC media Award, it opened doors to my career. I am now one of the senior reporters at the SABC" said the seasoned journalist.

NAC member Ms Neo Ntsoma who is a veteran photographer told journalists that winning the SADC award is a patriotic duty. "My win is your win" remarked Neo. When you win the SADC award you are representing the rest South Africa. Photographers should take pictures that tells a story of regional integration.

The requirements for each category of the SADC Media Awards Competition are as follows:

Print Journalism: comprising features/articles published in newspapers, newsletters, websites, magazines; Print Journalism submissions should have a minimum of 100 (one hundred words and a maximum of 2000 (two thousand) words.

Radio Journalism: comprising broadcast material; Radio Journalism broadcast material should have a minimum duration of 1 (one) minute and a maximum of 30 (thirty) minutes. All broadcast material should be submitted on a CD or USB. The entries should be accompanied by electronic transcript in word format for translation purposes.

Television Journalism: comprising televised material; Broadcast material should have a minimum duration of 1 (one) minute and a maximum of forty-five (45) minutes. All broadcast material should be submitted on a CD or USB. The entries should be accompanied by electronic transcript in word format for translation purposes.

Photojournalism: comprising published pictures with a caption; Photographic entries should have one (1) photo, or a pictorial spread of not more than twenty (20) photos published in one issue/edition. Each entry must be accompanied by an original newspaper in which photo (s) were published.

Issued by: Government Communications