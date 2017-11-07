press release

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, African development Bank (AfDB)’s President and member of the Lead Group of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement will take an active part in the Sun Movement Global Gathering (SUNGG) in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, starting Tuesday.

For the first time, the SUNGG will take place in a SUN Country from 7-9 November, 2017 at the Sofitel hotel Ivoire. The AfDBs President will be accompanied by some members of the Bank's senior management – the Vice President in charge of agriculture and Human development, Jennifer Blanke, the Director of Human capital, Youth and skills development, Oley Dibba-Wadda, and the Director of Agriculture and Agro-industry, Chiji Ojukwu.

The SUN Global Gathering brings together all SUN Government Focal Points and representatives of their partners from civil society, donors, United Nations agencies, private sector partners, academia, media, parliamentarians and others.

The objectives of the 2017 SUN Movement Global Gathering reﬂect the spirit and ambitions of the second phase of the SUN Movement, as set out in the SUN Movement Strategy and Roadmap for 2016-2020:

1. Celebrate SUN Countries’ progress in advancing implementation of national nutrition plans, better understand challenges and collectively identify solutions;

2. Sharpen skills, deepen understanding of key issues and agree on priority actions to ensure that SUN countries are on track to deliver results;

3. Strengthening networks to best capitalize on these assets. The African development Bank recognizes the need to scale up its nutrition activities in line with the Human Capital Strategy, and two of the Bank’s High 5 priorities, “Feed Africa”; and “Improve the Quality of Life of the people of Africa.”