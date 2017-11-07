South Africa: Parlybeat - 'Patients Bear the Brunt of Public Health Vacancies'

analysis

Millions of South Africans dependent on public healthcare have been feeling the impact of staff shortages in health facilities for years, according to a community health organisation. By Alicestine October for PARLYBEAT.

Figures released recently that there were 38,000 vacancies in the public health sector have come as no surprise to community health organisations.

The highest vacancies were recorded in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi's office revealed in an answer to a parliamentary question that more than R10-billion will be needed to fill all these vacant posts.

He has since reportedly backtracked and now questions the figures provided by provincial departments.

Yet chairperson of the Cape Metropolitan Health Forum, Damaris Kiewiets, told ParlyBeat that staff shortages and its impact is a daily reality in many public health facilities that put immense pressure on existing staff.

This has its own unfortunate consequences as staff get sick and fatigued. "On any given day there can easily be between three and five staff members absent from work. It may not seem like many but in community health facilities this can have a huge impact."

According to Kiewiets a primary health facility like the one in Delft can have a load of...