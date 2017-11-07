7 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Dismisses His Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Zimbabwe's Vice President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been fired. The information was released during a press conference in Harare on Monday by ruling party spokesperson and Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, Simon Khaya Moyo. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

"I need to convey a message to you all in relation to the termination of employment of Vice President Mnangagwa. His excellence the President Robert Mugabe has exercised his powers to relieve Vice President Mnangagwa of his position as Vice President with immediate effect," Moyo said.

Mnangagwa has been accused of fanning factionalism in Zanu-PF and plotting to overthrow the 93-year-old ruling party leader. Speaking to scores of apostolic sect members yesterday at a Super Sunday rally, First Lady Grace Mugabe hinted that Mnangagwa could be fired before the special Zanu-PF Congress slated for December.

"It had become evident that his conduct in the discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities. The Vice President has had consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability," Moyo explained, further citing that Mnangagwa has demonstrated little probity in the execution of his duties.

This has not come as a surprise. Over the weekend, during the Youth Interface...

Zimbabwe

You're Free to Join Opposition, Sacked VP Mnangagwa Told

The opposition Monday said the firing of long-time President Robert Mugabe ally Emerson Mnangagwa was a confirmation of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.