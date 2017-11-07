Zimbabwe: Mugabe Dismisses His Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa

analysis

Zimbabwe's Vice President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been fired. The information was released during a press conference in Harare on Monday by ruling party spokesperson and Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, Simon Khaya Moyo. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

"I need to convey a message to you all in relation to the termination of employment of Vice President Mnangagwa. His excellence the President Robert Mugabe has exercised his powers to relieve Vice President Mnangagwa of his position as Vice President with immediate effect," Moyo said.

Mnangagwa has been accused of fanning factionalism in Zanu-PF and plotting to overthrow the 93-year-old ruling party leader. Speaking to scores of apostolic sect members yesterday at a Super Sunday rally, First Lady Grace Mugabe hinted that Mnangagwa could be fired before the special Zanu-PF Congress slated for December.

"It had become evident that his conduct in the discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities. The Vice President has had consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability," Moyo explained, further citing that Mnangagwa has demonstrated little probity in the execution of his duties.

This has not come as a surprise. Over the weekend, during the Youth Interface...