South Africa: Analysis - Ramaphosa's Open Slate Plus Naledi Pandor Manoeuvre

analysis

While the ANC likes to pride itself on its traditions and its "own way of doing things", the current race to be its new leader is showing just how easy to tear was the old rule book. The 2017 leadership contest is different from others that have been conducted in the party before, and is another indication of how the party itself has changed. The latest proof of this comes in the way that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his "slate", or group of leaders, to run with him. It's a fascinating mix of people, and could suggest how the CR17 strategy is going to play out. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

It is hard to explain to people who have not lived through the ANC's last two decades quite how extraordinary Cyril Ramaphosa's actions on Sunday were. In front of a large crowd of supporters, he stood up and named, one by one, the people who are running with him.

The list itself was not entirely surprising, having done the rounds on WhatsApp and social media for several days. Science and technology minister Naledi Pandor emerged as CR17 pick for deputy president, Gwede Mantashe as chairperson, Senzo Mchunu as secretary-general,...