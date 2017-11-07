7 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Analysis - Ramaphosa's Open Slate Plus Naledi Pandor Manoeuvre

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

While the ANC likes to pride itself on its traditions and its "own way of doing things", the current race to be its new leader is showing just how easy to tear was the old rule book. The 2017 leadership contest is different from others that have been conducted in the party before, and is another indication of how the party itself has changed. The latest proof of this comes in the way that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his "slate", or group of leaders, to run with him. It's a fascinating mix of people, and could suggest how the CR17 strategy is going to play out. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

It is hard to explain to people who have not lived through the ANC's last two decades quite how extraordinary Cyril Ramaphosa's actions on Sunday were. In front of a large crowd of supporters, he stood up and named, one by one, the people who are running with him.

The list itself was not entirely surprising, having done the rounds on WhatsApp and social media for several days. Science and technology minister Naledi Pandor emerged as CR17 pick for deputy president, Gwede Mantashe as chairperson, Senzo Mchunu as secretary-general,...

South Africa

Minister Malusi Gigaba Requests Inquiry Into Revenue Services

The Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba has approached President Jacob Zuma for an urgent establishment of an inquiry into… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.