South Africa: Bodies of Four Men Found At Kwamashu Hostel

The bodies of four men, who had been shot dead, were found at KwaMashu hostel, north of Durban, police said on Tuesday.

The motive for the killing is still not known.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the bodies of the four men, aged between 23 and 42, were found with multiple gunshot wounds at about 20:45 on Monday.

"The murders are being investigated by the provincial task team, appointed by the acting provincial commissioner," said Mbhele.

The acting provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, condemned the shooting of the men.

"We cannot condone serious and violent crimes in our province, even at our hostels. It is incidents such as these that contribute to the high murder rate in the province. At this stage the motive is still unclear, however we will ensure that the case is investigated thoroughly and ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law," he said.

Source: News24