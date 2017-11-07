7 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Declassified - Apartheid Profits Singapore - Pretoria's Gateway to Asia

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

This is the 15th article in the series, 'Declassified: Apartheid Profits'. While researching the recently published book Apartheid Guns and Money: A Tale of Profit, Open Secrets collected approximately 40,000 archival documents from 25 archives in seven countries. This treasure trove contains damning details of the individuals and corporations that propped up apartheid and profited in return. Many of these documents were kept secret until now. Most remain hidden despite South Africa's transition to democracy. OPEN SECRETS believes that it is vital to allow the public to scrutinise the primary evidence. This week we unpack the diplomatic and military intelligence links between the apartheid regime and Singapore.

The 'Declassified' series released over the last three months has established that each member of the Permanent Five on the UN Security Council assisted the apartheid regime to bust sanctions. Tasked with enforcing the embargo that aimed to end the regime, they chose to undermine it for profit and political gain. They were not alone. The book Apartheid Guns and Money identified 47 other countries that assisted the apartheid regime in evading sanctions - some as proxies for larger countries, and others of their own accord. Singapore is one of the many intriguing...

South Africa

Minister Malusi Gigaba Requests Inquiry Into Revenue Services

The Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba has approached President Jacob Zuma for an urgent establishment of an inquiry into… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.