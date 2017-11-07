South Africa: Former Nedbank Employee Arrested After Guard Stabbed At Head Office

A disgruntled former Nedbank employee, who had been fired three years ago, allegedly stormed into the bank's head office in Sandton and stabbed a security guard, the bank said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the employee, who cannot be identified because he has not yet appeared in court.

He is expected to appear within the next 48 hours, Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said. He faces a charge of attempted murder.

Nedbank spokesperson Sharda Naidoo said the employee had been dismissed three years ago after he was found guilty of a criminal offence. Naidoo did not divulge details of the offence the man is said to have committed.

After spending two years in prison, he arrived at the main reception area of the bank's head office.

"He asked to see one of the executives in our retail business. We politely asked him to leave the premises and when he refused, group security was alerted and attempted to escort him out," Naidoo said.

However, while he was escorted out of the building, he turned around and stabbed one of the security guards, she alleged.

The guard was taken to hospital and has been stabilised.

The bank said it has arranged counselling for traumatised staff who witnessed the incident.

