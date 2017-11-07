7 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Renewable Energy, New Coal and Gas-to-Power IPP Programmes in SA - Quo Vadis?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

South Africa's energy sector is at the crossroads in an uncertain and incoherent policy environment caused by the self-induced chaos of the Jacob Zuma administration, with three ministers of energy in 2017 alone, and further political change likely after the ANC's elective conference in mid-December 2017. By CHRIS YELLAND.

According to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, failures of governance, leadership and financial management at the national electricity utility, Eskom, are of grave concern, with contingent liabilities and government guarantees on its debt presenting a significant risk to the entire economy.

The proposed 9.6 GW nuclear new-build programme, so dear to the heart of President Zuma and his new energy minister, threatens what remains of South Africa's economy, with the country's financial position and credit rating hanging in the balance.

The long outstanding integrated energy plan (IEP) and integrated resource plan for electricity (IRP) are expected to be finalised shortly without following due process, with widespread expectations that political interference will artificially constrain renewable energy to force nuclear power into the energy mix.

Techno-economic modelling of various scenarios for the new IRP by National Treasury, the CSIR, the DoE and its IPP Office, the Energy Intensive User Group and Eskom itself, for...

South Africa

Minister Malusi Gigaba Requests Inquiry Into Revenue Services

The Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba has approached President Jacob Zuma for an urgent establishment of an inquiry into… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.