Photo: Joseph Kanyi/The Nation

Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru speaks during a function in Nyeri on September 8, 2017.

Nairobi — Members of Parliament from across the political divide sent their condolences to the family of the late Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru who perished in a tragic road accident at Kabati along Thika- Murang'a Road on Tuesday morning.

The legislators pleaded with Kenyans on the social media to sympathise with the family and allow them time to grieve.

MPs were taken aback by the way the news of the early morning accident and the subsequent death of the governor had been casually handled by social media users.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua recounted his family's ordeal with social media users while his elder brother and former Nyeri Governor the late Nderitu Gachagua was ailing.

"These social media people, when my late brother was ill for a year they killed him a record nine times before he finally succumbed to cancer. I would like to ask them to appreciate public figures also have families. They have children, sisters, wives and relatives," he said.

"As we wait to bury Gakuru let me ask the social media to allow the family to bury him in peace without bringing a lot of other issues, speculation, malice and a lot of things that are unnecessary."

Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Mukurwe-ini MP Antony Kiai urged social media users to be careful and sensitive with their posts and comments.

"I think it's high time we should take extra precaution and be careful especially on such matters that affects our families and affects so many people," Kiai stated.

"We have removed all the privacy from the families. This morning when Wahome Gakuru was being attended to in hospital, he had already been declared dead by the social media," said Tetu MP James Mwangi Gichuhi.

"As I stand here, his personal assistant who is also my constituent has been declared dead by the same social media people on at least four occassions. Fortunately, he is alive and kicking."

Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township) and Deputy Minority Whip Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) led legislators in describing him as a committed, visionary and tireless leader.

"As it is said in the Scripture, we plan but the plan of the Almighty God supersedes." Duale said.

"I have lost a great friend. It's very unfortunate for the people of Nyeri, just the other day they lost Governor Nderitu Gachagua and today we are seeing Dr Wahome gone. Ours is to pray for the Nyeri people that The Almighty God gives you strength and comfort," Wamalwa added.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut and Kimani Ichungwah from Kikuyu eulogised the late Nyeri Governor as a brilliant policy maker.

Endebes Robert Pukose, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Kilifi North MP Owen Baya was simple, hardworking leader with great potential.

"Governor Gakuru was a very simple guy and you would not even imagine the level of education that he had he would mix every comfortably with every body. We used to refer to him as the son of Mau-Mau," Pukose narrated.