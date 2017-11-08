Photo: Patrick Lang'at/The Nation

Nasa co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula address the media at the coalition’s Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi on November 7,

Nasa now demands a fresh presidential election under a new electoral commission within 90 days.

In a motion sent to county assemblies controlled by the Raila Odinga-led coalition, the team has also asked the regional Houses allied to them to reject Uhuru Kenyatta as President.

"A truly independent electoral and boundaries commission be established with a view to holding a fresh presidential election on or before February 9, 2018," Nasa says in the motion sent to the county assemblies on Tuesday.

REFORMS

Nasa co-principal Moses Wetang'ula said the motion will be debated and adopted by the regional Houses before a convention to be held in Nairobi to adopt the changes.

Mr Wetang'ula said that the coalition "will not recognise the exercise conducted on October 26, 2017 as an election under the Constitution of Kenya."

Mr Wetang'ula, who spoke at Okoa Kenya office in Lavington, Nairobi, was accompanied by Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi and a host of MPs.

Mr Odinga withdrew from the October 26 repeat presidential election won by President Uhuru Kenyatta protesting lack of electoral reforms.

SUPREME COURT

And, despite the fact that the Kenyatta win has been challenged at the Supreme Court, Nasa appears ready to use its other means - the people's assembly - to push for a fresh electoral commission and a new poll by February.

Should the Supreme Court annul the fresh poll and order a fresh election, that exercise must be undertaken on or before January 19.

But Mr Wetang'ula said that they will push on with the tabling of the motions, adding that, where Nasa has the majority in the assemblies, the motion to form citizen assemblies would be adopted.

PEOPLE'S ASSEMBLY

In areas where they do not have the House numbers, the assemblies will be formed directly by the people.

"The people's assembly will be in each and every county. You will be surprised to know that in counties in central Kenya, young men are already organising themselves to form these assemblies," Mr Wetang'ula said.

The people's assembly, as announced by Mr Odinga last week on Tuesday, will comprise governors and deputy governors; members of the Senate, National Assembly and County Assembly; religious, trade union and civil society leaders; and representatives of youth and women's organisations.

In the motion, Nasa is also demanding a review of the Constitution.