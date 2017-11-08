Nigeria: El-Rufai Insists On Sacking Over 20,000 Teachers Who Failed Competency Test

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, on Tuesday said the state will not rescind its decision to sack 21,780 teachers, who recently failed the competency test conducted by the state government.

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, had threatened that its members will proceed on an indefinite strike from November 23 to protest the sack of the teachers.

Apparently responding to the threat in a Facebook post, Mr. El-rufai said, he will not bow to such threats.

"We have received a notice from the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Kaduna State wing demanding that we rescind our decision on unqualified teachers or else they (will) go on an indefinite strike. But then we ask, what's the point of that strike?

"To force us to violate our oath of office and retain unqualified teachers? We have sworn by the Holy Books that we will only do justice and we are committed to ensuring that the children of the poor in Kaduna State must get free basic and quality education," Mr. El-rufai wrote.

In another post, Mr. El-rufai said, "One evidence of the crisis in our society is that a union, whose members failed a Primary 4 examination thinks it can create problems over the issue rather than be a part of the solution.

"We are not people that bow to threats. We will respond appropriately. What will be point of the threatened strike? To force us to violate our oath of office and knowingly retain as teachers those that are not qualified? That will not happen!

"We will recruit as many qualified teachers as we can find. We will not keep unqualified teachers on our payroll."

About two-thirds of primary school teachers in Kaduna State who sat for the test, made up of primary four questions, failed to score up to 75 per cent in the grading.