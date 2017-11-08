Nigeria: Recuperating Echiejile Sure Super Eagles Will Beat Algeria, Argentina

Recuperating Super Eagles' first choice left back, Elderson Echiejile believes that Nigeria has the quality to beat Algeria and Argentina in the forthcoming international matches despite his absence from the squad.

Nigeria will meet Algeria in its last Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier in Constantine on Friday and on Saturday move to Krasnodar, Russia for an international friendly with Argentina on Tuesday.

Nigeria became the first African country to qualify for the FIFA Mundial holding in Russia after beating Zambia in Uyo in October, leaving Algeria, Cameroun and Zambia to compete for second place in Group B.

In a goodwill message to the Super Eagles published by brila.net, the Sivasspor of Turkey player said, "It is really sad that I won't be part of the squad for the coming fixtures due to the injury I sustained in the last game, but my recovery process is going well and I hope to return in a very short time."

Echiejile lauded the team's handlers for recognizing new players and affirmed that the Algeria game is a big opportunity for fringe players to show their talents. He wished the team a fantastic outing in the Algeria, and the friendly Argentina encounters.

Echiejile was left out of the fixtures by the technical adviser, Gernot Rohr because of the recent injury suffered by the defender, which is believed to have affected his form.

Explaining his decision to leave the defender out of the current squad, Rohr said, "I left (Elderson) out because he is just coming back from injury and we don't want to take any risks.

"Everyone knows what I think of Elderson. He is the best left back we have in the team right now and we saw him against Cameroun but at this point, for the upcoming games, we don't want to take any risks.

"The first game we will play in Algiers, and some of the fringe players will get their deserved opportunities to represent their fatherland.

"I would not want him to aggravate the injury. You also have to think of the players too."

Commenting on Rohr's decision, Echiejile said, "I think he was right to do that. I'm the sort of player who always want to represent Nigeria, but I just need to make sure I get myself back to full fitness."

Having made 57 appearances for the Super Eagles and scoring two goals in the process, the former Bendel Insurance of Benin, Braga of Portugal and Rennes of France defender looks forward to returning to the national team soon.