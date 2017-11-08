Photo: The Citizen

The leader of opposition party, Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) Zitto Kabwe.

Dar es Salaam — Police yesterday confiscated the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo Mr Zitto Kabwe's mobile phone for investigation.

Mr Kabwe revealed this, when speaking to journalists shortly after he reported to the police at Kamata.

"They have confiscated my mobile phone for investigations. However, in my experience, it is not uncommon for police to hold a suspect's property while investigation is still ongoing," he said.

Mr Kabwe was interrogated yesterday was interrogated by the police for allegedly uttering seditious statement against government. He is accused of violating Cybercrime Act and Statistics Act.

After being interrogated for over two hours, Mr Kabwe was instructed to report back on November 21 this year for further interrogation.

They conducted the search shortly after the party leader Zitto Kabwe's phone was confiscated as part of investigation into seditious allegations he faces.

Later on the day the police reportedly raided ACT-Wazalendo headquarters, which are located in Kijitonyama.

Speaking to The Citizen in a telephone interview party's Ideology, Publicity and Public Communication secretary, Mr Ado Shaibu said four police officers arrived at the party's offices at around 12PM and ordered party's members, who were present at the offices not to move outside the compound.

"They wanted to start searching, but we stopped them and told them to contact the party's secretary general who has mandate to give them a permission to conduct the exercise," he said.

"We were only allowed to move within the compound but nobody was allowed to move beyond the main gate," he added.

After party's secretary general Ms Doroth Semu arrived, police started the search and left with some electronic devices, said Mr Shaibu. Some of devices, which were taken by the police include flash disc.

Mr Kabwe was arrested last Saturday and later released on police bail.

He was accused of committing three offenses.

The police accused the vocal legislator of uttering seditious words during a campaign rally at Kijichi in the city last week.

The ACT-Wazalendo leader was also accused of violating both the Cybercrime Act, 2015 and Statistics Act, 2015 his lawyer.