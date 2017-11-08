Nigeria: Jersey Island Gives Conditions for Return of U.S.$300 Million Abacha Loot

The government of Jersey Island insists that the Abacha loot would not be released to Nigeria if a third party representation is brought into the picture.

The Attorney General of Jersey Island, Robert MacRae QC, disclosed this on Tuesday during the on going 7th Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, holding in Vienna, Austria.

MacRae spoke at a side meeting with the Nigeria delegation led by acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The Jersey Attorney General expressly stated that negotiations in respect of repatriation of the USD300 million being part of the Abacha involving Jersy, Nigeria and the United States, "must be government to government cooperation".