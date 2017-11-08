Uganda: Kaweesi Murder Suspects Re-Arrested After Securing Bail

Kampala — Seven people out of the 12 suspects who are accused of the murdering AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, who were not committed to the High Court for trial have been given mandatory bail.

However, the suspects' happiness was short lived after plain-clothed police cops re-arrested them a few metres from Nakawa Court as they headed home.

It's not clear where the suspects were taken.

Mr Noah Sajjabi, the Nakawa Court Grade One Magistrate, had released the suspects saying since their first appearance in court on April 21, they have never been committed to the High Court for trial even after the mandatory period of six months.

"Basing on Article 23 of the Constitution which says that a person who spends six months on remand, without being committed is mandated to a mandatory bail," Mr Sajjabi said. "However, under this article, court is given discretion to set bail terms. All sureties are to pay Shs500 million and the suspects Shs50 million, all non-cash."

Those who were given bail are; Umar Magada , Ahmad Ssenfuka, Hassan Tusiime, Ibrahim Kisa, Asuman Mugoye, Abdul Hamid Magambo , Majid Ojegere and Musa Ntende.

The trial magistrate adjourned the case to November 23 when the bailed suspects would re-appear in court while their eight colleagues would present their sureties.

Particulars of the offence state that the accused on March 17, 2017 at Kulambiro in Kampala District shot and killed Kaweesi, together with his driver and body guard.

They are facing charges of murder, terrorism and robbing the deceaseds' guns after the murder.

On the count of terrorism, the prosecution contends that the suspects and others still at large, between January and March 17, in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono and Jinja among other places, with intent to influence the government and intimidate the public for social, economic and political gains, involved themselves in terrorism.