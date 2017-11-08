Sentencing proceedings for former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana are expected to resume in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He was due to be sentenced on Tuesday but the matter was postponed.

Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after pleading guilty to the charges in September.

The charges relate to the assault of three women at Cubana in Fourways on August 6.

A video of the assault surfaced on social media and sparked widespread condemnation.

Outside the magistrate's court on Tuesday, Manana said he "wants justice to be delivered, especially to the victims".

He said he wanted to reach out to the victims, but his bail conditions did not allow it.

"I would initiate a process after the case to reach out to the victims, to reach out to the families," he said.

In his plea explanation in September, Manana said one of the women, Noluthando Mahlaba, who joined their table, had asked him: "Who do you think you are? You isitabane [gay]."

He said that following this remark, he intentionally assaulted Mahlaba with an open hand on her face and back.

Manana also said he pulled her hair, pulled her to the ground, kicked and punched her.

He said a fight then broke out in which he also intentionally assaulted two other women - Monoisa Duma and Thina Mopipa.

The case against his co-accused, Thulani Mdaka and Cyril Madonsela, has been postponed in the same court to November 16 pending a victim impact report.

