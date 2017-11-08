Uganda: Age Limit Clause Was Not Smuggled Into the Constitution, Says Rugunda

Parliament — The Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has told Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee that no article or clause was smuggled into the 1995 Constitution.

Dr Rugunda was on Tuesday appearing before the committee to give his views on the age limit bill that seeks to amend Article 102 (b) of the Constitution, to scrap the age cap for presidential candidates.

The premier, who was a delegate in the 1994 Constituency Assembly (CA), told the committee that claims of smuggled clauses are wrong.

"For as much as I can remember, no single clause or article was ever smuggled into the Constitution," he said.

Dr Rugunda's submission contradicts recent claims by the Deputy Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement, Mr Richard Todwong that Article 102(b) was rejected by CA delegates only to be smuggled in later.

Dr Rugunda told the committee that repealing Article 102(b) would protect people of "sound mind who fall outside the prescribed age bracket."

Retaining the age limit Dr Rugunda said, would make the country lose gifted people and would be discriminatory.

"I strongly believe that for as long as one is a citizen, the matter of qualification should be left for the voters to determine and this is during elections," he said.

The prime minister opposed claims that the amendment seeks to benefit the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

On the principal of discrimination, Dr Rugunda failed to explain why the government is only interested in the provision for age limit and not any other qualifications.

A section of lawmakers including Kampala Central MP, Mr Muhammad Nsereko and Bwamba County MP Richard Gafabusa, probed the premier to explain why the academic prerequisite was of no interest at the moment.

The Constitution also bars cultural leaders from contesting for elective positions.

Dr Rugunda replied that "cultural leaders are leaders for everyone unlike the president."

Probed further, Dr Rugunda said: "I can only answer that after consulting my party leadership and our organs."

Drama ensued in the committee as MPs accused the presiding chairperson, Ms Robinah Rwakoojo (NRM-Gomba West) of bias and protecting the witness.

Dr Rugunda maintained that the bill, despite having been brought by a private member is necessary and it has already been endorsed by the ruling party's administrative organs including the Parliamentary caucus, the Central Executive Committee among other party structures.