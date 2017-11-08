7 November 2017

Uganda: Journalists On Trial for Disturbing IGP's Peace

By Betty Ndagire

City Hall Magistrate's Court on Monday released on bail two journalists charged with "defaming and disturbing the peace" of the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura.

Mr Stanley Ndawula and Robert Ndawula, who operate an online news site, The Investigator, denied the charges of libel and offensive communication before Grade One Magistrate Beatrice Khainza.

"You are both free to apply for bail; the offences against you are bailable and premised on the presumption of innocence," Ms Khainza said.

The magistrate granted the duo a cash bail of Shs700,000 each after they presented two sureties each. The sureties committed a bond of Shs1m (not cash) each.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was represented by Mr Emmanuel Benon Ayebare from the CIID headquarters as state prosecutors under the DPP are currently on strike, demanding improved salaries and other professional emoluments.

The magistrate adjourned the case to November 22 for mention.

Causes

Case file. The case file states that on October 29 in Kisasi, a Kampala suburb, with intent to defame Gen Kayihura, the two journalists unlawfully published an article titled, "Civil Rights Activist Pens Down an Open Letter to Gen Kale Kayihura Every Ugandan Should Read... ". The story alleges that Gen Kayihura had resorted to killing his own police officers as a way of covering up his crimes.

