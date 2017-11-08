Uganda: Aviation Police Commander to Be Buried On Thursday

Kampala — Fallen aviation police commander, Caleb Mwesigye, will be laid to rest on Thursday at his ancestral home in Mugore village, Rwemikoma Sub-county, Kazo constituency in Kiruhura District, police have said.

Police spokesperson, Asan Kasingye, said Mwesigye, who was at the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), died of natural causes on Tuesday morning at Nakasero hospital where had spent two weeks in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"He was rushed to Nakasero hospital two weeks ago when he was in critical condition. He has since been in ICU until when he unfortunately passed on this morning (November 7)," Mr Kasingye said.

The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, appointed Mwesigye to command aviation police in 2016 replacing Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP), Lodovick Awita, who was appointed to head Very Very Important Persons Police Protection Unit (VVIPU).

SCP Awita was last week arrested by Flying Squad Unit (FSU) over missing Shs13b drug exhibits recovered from drug traffickers at Entebbe airport in 2011-2013. The deceased (Mwesigye ) was also on arrest warrant over the same offence.

Deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye, who trained with Mwesigye in the 2007-2008 in take, described him as a person who was calm, approachable and receptive.

"We were 500 cadet students but Mwesigye was a person we all liked to approach. He was easy, friendly and above all he always gave words of encouragement," Ms Namaye said.

Kampala Metropolitan police commander, Frank Mwesigwa, who studied with Mwesigye at Mbarara High School and also trained together at Kabalye Police Training School in Masindi District, said he was a person with good leadership skills.

"He was a prefect at Mbarara High School and he was always joyful and an example to students. He could not command student to do something but could lead them to do it," Mr Mwesigwa said.

He was known among his schoolmates as Kamoga because of his sprinting skills when he was at Mbarara High School, Kololo High School and Kabalye Police Training School (PTS) in Masindi.

He becomes the sixtieth senior police officer to die among the 500 senior officers passed out in 2008. It started with Rose Akello, who died of natural causes soon after training, Fred Kasikano, who died in an accident on Entebbe Road, Steven Bundulusi, who perished in an accident in Bukwo District, Raymond Otari, FFU commander, who was knocked dead in Mukono District and Aggrey Wezeyi who succumbed to kidney failure last month.