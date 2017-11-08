At least one person has been shot during running battles between police and former FDC presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye supporters in Lira town on Tuesday.

Isaac Okello, a resident of Alebtong who had gone to visit his brother at Lira Town College was shot and seriously injured by a stray bullet.

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson said he was shot by a stray live bullet as police tried to disperse rowdy supporters or Dr Besigye.

Okello was shot while trying to dodge teargas and bullets that police were firing opposite Lira All Nations Christian church. The angry youth who were protesting Dr Besigye's arrest in Lira furiously carried Okello's body and dropped it at Lira Mayors Garden where police had put a barricade to block them (rowdy youth) from accessing Dr Besigye.

The police after realizing that the youth had dropped the unconscious Okello in the Gardens, they went and carried him to Lira regional referral Hospital where he is getting medical attention.

Mr Ongom, however, dismissed earlier claims by the protesters that Okello was shot by a live bullet.