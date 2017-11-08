7 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: One Shot As Police Disperse Besigye Supporters in Lira

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isaac Otwii

At least one person has been shot during running battles between police and former FDC presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye supporters in Lira town on Tuesday.

Isaac Okello, a resident of Alebtong who had gone to visit his brother at Lira Town College was shot and seriously injured by a stray bullet.

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson said he was shot by a stray live bullet as police tried to disperse rowdy supporters or Dr Besigye.

Okello was shot while trying to dodge teargas and bullets that police were firing opposite Lira All Nations Christian church. The angry youth who were protesting Dr Besigye's arrest in Lira furiously carried Okello's body and dropped it at Lira Mayors Garden where police had put a barricade to block them (rowdy youth) from accessing Dr Besigye.

The police after realizing that the youth had dropped the unconscious Okello in the Gardens, they went and carried him to Lira regional referral Hospital where he is getting medical attention.

Mr Ongom, however, dismissed earlier claims by the protesters that Okello was shot by a live bullet.

Uganda

Can a Referendum Solve the Age Limit Question?

As the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee enters its second week of scrutinizing Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.