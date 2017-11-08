Uganda: Sudan Introduces Airline to Boost Trade With Uganda

Kampala — Uganda's coffee exports to Sudan are set be boosted by the introduction of Tarco airlines that will ferry both cargo and passengers.

Sudan is the second single importer of Uganda's coffee taking more than 20 per cent of the country's 4.6 million bags.

Speaking in Kampala yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affair head of regional economic cooperation department John Leonard Mugerwa said: "Recently, the government of Sudan designated a private airline called Tarco to ply the Entebbe -Khartoum route and the process of clearing by the ministry of transport and transport as well as the civil aviation authority is almost complete."

He added that once this is done, the country will start seeing direct flights between the two countries.

This development comes after the lifting of the trade and economic sanctions by the United States on the Sudan.

"We see opportunities for Ugandan exports to Sudan and our traders doing business in a free environment. Our traders and manufacturers can take advantage of that market in order to improve the volume of trade between the two countries," Mr Mugerwa said.

He was speaking at the sidelines of a breakfast meeting for coffee stakeholders and the Sudan Standards Metrology Organization (SSMO) officials who are on a countrywide tour to ascertain the Uganda's compliance to their new standards.

He added: "This, we think will improve the connectivity in terms of passage and cargo which is good for bilateral trade between the two countries."

Uganda's coffee exports to Sudan are worth $100m (Shs365b) this makes it the single biggest importer of the country's exports.

Because of this, the issue of standards is extremely important and should be addressed.