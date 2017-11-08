A Copperbelt based journalist has punched holes in the recent delayed rulings by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) that has redefined the league standings before the close of the season.

Clinton Masumba has tabulated how the belated decisions announced by Football House has thrown into disarray an almost certain promotion to the Super Division of Kitwe United following a boardroom decision to grant points to Kansanshi Dynamos.

Masumba puts in perspective how decisions coming five months late by FAZ threaten the credibility of the game in Zambia.

BELOW IS THE FULL POSTING:

Kitwe United Soccer fans hurting as boardroom decision drops them to second on the table while Lusaka residents make fun of their Mayor, all in a day!

While social media went buzz with pictures of Lusaka Mayor asleep in his comfortable chair, it has been a sad day for some soccer fans around Kitwe.

Division One Zone Two, was at the centre stage of controversy as the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Disciplinary Committee made a ruling that has overturned tables.

All eyes have been on Kitwe United and Kansanshi Dynamos as two sides seemed favourites of who qualifies to the super league.

Kitwe United had done their home work by beating FQM Roads to go top of the table on 59 points while Kansanshi Dynamos remained second on 57 following a one all draw against Copperbelt Buffaloes over the weekend.

Before the weekend games the two sides were tied on 56 points, however there was a ruling in waiting that involved Kansanshi Dynamos and Indeni.

On 6th May, 2017, Indeni Football Club beat Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 but it was discovered that Indeni had used an ineligible player in Mathews Simbeye who was initially registered by Chambishi Football Club.

With Kitwe United comfortably waiting to finish business in Luapula against Zesco Luapula, their dream to win promotion now looks shuttered with all their efforts ending to nothing.

FAZ Disciplinary Committee made a ruling awarding Kansanshi Dynamos three

points via a 3-0 scoreline, a ruling that has seen them go top of the log in division one zone two with a game remaining.

The ruling was as expected but the timing was wrong as one of the involved sides is chasing promotion to the super league.

Kitwe United fans have been left frustrated as they drop to second while Kansanshi Dynamos fans are in an exciting mode as they await to play Ndola United in their final match at home and a win will see them join Lumwana Radiants in the super league coming from North Western Province.

To wait this long to rule over this matter is absolutely unacceptable on the part of the Zambian FA because the impact is beyond unbearable.

Further delays have been observed in the super league as FAZ appeals committee has failed to deal with the week one match involving Lusaka Dynamos and Power Dynamos.

The poor management of the league gives a clear indication that FAZ need to de-link itself from the management of the league.

While Lusaka Residents are unhappy with their Mayor, Kitwe residents are unhappy with the Zambian FA's delayed ruling!