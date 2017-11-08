Kenya: Five Things to Know About Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru

The death of Nyeri governor Dr Wahome Gakuru in a grisly accident in Murang'a has baffled many Kenyans.

Until his death, Dr Gakuru lived a private life and little was known about him. But many described him as soft spoken but resilient man.

During his swearing-in, he discouraged leaders and locals from calling him "His excellency" until he proves he is worthy of the title.

Here are five things to know about Governor Gakuru.

1.He had a PhD in Public Policy and Administration from Arizona State University.

2. He was a lecturer at the School of Business, University of Nairobi since 1994 where he taught to the PhD Level.

3. He served as a director in Vision 2030 secretariat after previous stints at Equity Bank and National Aids Control Council.

4. He was married to Catherine Wahome and they had three sons

5. He joined active politics in 2013 when he vied for the gubernatorial seat, but lost to the late Nderitu Gachagua.