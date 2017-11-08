South Africa: Rameez Patel Moved to Prison As a Precaution

Murder-accused Limpopo businessman Rameez Patel has been moved to a more secure facility, amid allegations that he tried to escape from a police station holding cell.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told News24 on Tuesday that Patel was removed from the Polokwane police station holding cell.

Netwerk24 reported that he apparently tried to escape on Friday afternoon.

"There is no information about Patel's plan to escape. We followed the information but we moved him to Correctional Services as a safety measure," said Ngoepe.

Patel, 32, appeared briefly in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Tuesday morning on charges of allegedly killing his wife, Fatima.

She was shot dead in their rented apartment in 2015.

While out on bail, he was arrested in connection with the murder of his mother, who was shot and killed in September.

Last August, Patel's father, Feroz, was killed in broad daylight in what was initially believed to be an armed robbery.

But police investigations found that nothing was stolen after the suspects shot him and fled the scene.

Patel's trial was postponed until January 22 for further hearing.

News24