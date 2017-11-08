Kenya: Three Rugby Players Among Four Suspects Arrested Over Okombe's Murder

Nakuru — Three rugby players are among four suspects arrested by police over the murder of Kenya 15s flanker Mike Okombe who was stabbed to death on Saturday evening in Nakuru.

The four; Maryanne Mumbi who was Okombe's girlfriend, rugby players Calvins Otieno, Eric Mochache and Vincent Omondi were presented before Nakuru Chief Magistrates Josephat Kalo on Tuesday.

The prosecution took them to court to seek direction on detaining them pending completion of investigation.

The court ordered the four held in custody at the Menengai Police Station until Monday next week when they will be charged.

Okombe died on Saturday last week after he was allegedly stabbed on the left side of the chest by his girlfriend.

The two lovers who have a child together were at a birthday party at Otieno's house in Olive Inn area of Kiamunyi estate of Nakuru when the incident occurred.

Okombe was rushed to Valley Hospital by Otieno, Mochache and Otieno's wife where he was announced dead on arrival.

The incident occurred at around 7pm last Saturday.

The back-row, who was initially playing for Nakuru RFC, had moved to Kabras Sugar Rugby Club by the time of his death.

However, his transfer had not been finalised and he was to use part of his stay in Nakuru doing the final touches on the deal.

His body is at Valley Hospital Mortuary pending post-mortem.