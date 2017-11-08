Photo: DaVinci77/wikipedia

Union Buildings, Pretoria South Africa

Residents from Pretoria have been warned to brace themselves for the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) march, to the Department of Transport and the Union Buildings, on Wednesday.

Senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba of the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) said affected road users would have to make use of alternative routes.

TMPD has advised motorists to avoid Madiba, Nelson Mandela and Johannes Ramokgoase streets, and to use Nana Sita, Francis Baard and Boom streets as alternatives.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi noted that the march coincides with matric exams and said schools have been instructed to give opportunities to those who may miss their assessment and exams on Wednesday.

Lesufi has urged parents to prioritise their children's safety and to make alternative transport arrangements during the march.

The option of writing at alternative centres will be given to students.

"It is concerning and unfortunate that such activities continue to be organised during this critical period of examinations in the education environment. Actually, such activities subvert the country. All our Grade 12 learners should be preoccupied with preparations and excelling in their work," Lesufi said in a statement.

Metro police will monitor the march.

Marchers are to meet at 09:00 at the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad before proceeding to the Department of Transport at 11:30.

The first memorandum is to be delivered at noon on the corner of Struben and Bosman Streets.

Marchers will then turn right into Nelson Mandela Street and left into Madiba Street, until they reach the Union Buildings at 13.00 for the handing over of their second memorandum.

The marchers are expected to make their way back to their meeting point in at 14:30, using Nelson Mandela Drive as well as Johannes Ramokgoase and Madiba streets.

Source: News24