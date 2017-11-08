7 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Who Is This Mysterious Witness At the Scenes of Fatal Accidents? - Videos

Photo: Daily Nation
Dennis Muigai Ngengi who spoke as a witness in in two fatal crash scenes – in Nakuru, where a helicopter crashed into Lake Nakuru, and in Murang’a where Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru died.
By Mwende Kasujja

There is a new witness in town who has been giving media interviews at scenes of fatal accidents.

Dennis Muigai Ngengi was captured in two fatal accident scenes -in Nakuru and Murang'a.

The latest was Tuesday's accident on Thika-Murang'a road that claimed the life of Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru.

Mr Muigai was interviewed live on Citizen TV as he narrated how he was being driven by a female police officer behind the Governor's vehicle.

SIGNATURE LOOK

Donning his signature look of dark shades and what looks like an ear piece, Mr Muigai explained how the accident happened.

"Driver wa governor alikuwa anaondokea asiue ule jamaa wa motorbike, so kustukia jamaa amechomoka naye driver wa governor akarudi upande hii ndio akagonga hio chuma... tukauona hiyo chuma imesimama kama mtu," he told Citizen TV.

Mr Muigai who, did not say what he does to deserve a ride by police driver, said he started by securing the bodyguard's gun and personal belongings of the vehicle's occupants.

During the Lake Nakuru chopper crash on 21 October, Mr Muigai claimed to have been a "State pilot".

FIVE DEAD

The Nakuru crash claimed five lives.

He was in crutches during a live interview on NTV where he sent condolences to the family of his deceased pilot "colleague and friend" as well as other victims.

He was the first one to be interviewed at the scene before other men who said they were part of Team Uhuru joined in to send their condolences.

Among the Team Uhuru members who spoke at that time was State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi's brother, David.

Watch the videos and be the judge.

Kenya

