Zimbabwe: Citizen's Arrest Turns Sour for Trio

Police in Zvishavane have arrested three men for allegedly fatally assaulting a suspected thief in the town. Kudakwashe Ncube, Sonboy Ncube and Jeremiah Donhora (all aged 22) appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Archie Wochiunga facing murder charges. They were, however, not asked to plead to the charges. Mr Wochiwunga remanded the trio in custody to November 15.

Allegations are that on September 10, Kudakwashe and Sonboy made a report at Shurugwi Police Station, where they alleged that the now deceased (not identified on court sheets) had stolen from their house. They reported that they had lost an undisclosed amount of money, a laptop, a sub-woofer, plasma TV and some clothes.

It was also reported that two days later, the trio teamed up with Philip Kambeva, Thomas Mukonoweshuro, Valentine Mburinga and Patricia Sigauke and went to the suspected burglar's residence in Mandava, Zvishavane.

The prosecutor, Mr Tinashe Maponde, further told the court that the gang, which raided the burglar's residence under the pretext of a citizen's arrest, later on assaulted the suspect with logs. After the assault, they took the suspect to Shurugwi Police Station. He was, however, referred to hospital and died on September 16 due to severity of his injuries.