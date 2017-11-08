Mozambique: Academy Set Up to Train Intelligence Agents

Maputo — Mozambique's State Security and Intelligence Service (SISE) must be guided by “principles of fidelity to the Constitution and to the nation, the defence of the sovereignty and highest interests of the state, and obedience to the instructions of the commander-in-chief of the defence and security services”, declared President Filipe Nyusi on Monday.

He was speaking at the ceremony where he swore into office Manuel Bucuto and Antonio Lourenco as the Vice-Chancellor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Academy of High Strategic Studies. This is the country's newest higher education institution, and its main task will be to train SISE agents. Bucuto and Lourenco are tasked with setting it up.

Nyusi urged the two men to make the Academy a credible institution, nationally and internationally, and a reference point in the production of technical and professional knowledge in matters of intelligence.

The President added that there must be no doubt about the quality of the graduates from the Academy. Thus only candidates carefully selected and who enshrine high values of citizenship and patriotism should be admitted.

The men and women trained at the Academy, Nyusi said, “must be imbued with the values characteristic of members of an intelligence service, such as solidarity, honesty, integrity, seriousness, responsibility and courage”.

SISE officers who emerge from the Academy, he continued, should be armed with the intellectual tools which allow them to respond to the new security paradigms, and increasingly diffuse multifaceted threats.

“The gathering of information should not be restricted only to what ordinary citizens are able to know from the available means”, he added. Instead Academy graduates “must go into matters in depth”.

Nyusi wanted to see the Academy train cadres who would prove “creative, flexible and competent, with inquisitive minds, a long range vision and love for the country”.

The fundamental task of SISE, he stressed, is to gather data, and systematise and produce information on threats that could endanger the rule of law. That information must be made available in good time “to avoid the threat of today becoming a fait accompli tomorrow, with serious repercussions for the State”.

Bucuto told reporters “based on the President's guidelines, and the statutes of the institution itself, we shall structure the academy, train its teaching staff, and produce the necessary curricula”.