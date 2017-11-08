Zimbabwe: Tigere Explores Wildlife Through Sculpture

At the age of five Tendekayi Tigere was learning the art of stone-carving from his father and uncle. Narrating his beginning, Tigere said he found it interesting and he started carving his own pieces while he was in primary school.

"It all started in Murehwa, in Ngoshi Village, and back then I used to make pieces and sell them to teachers at my school," he said.

Part of his school fees came from small pieces he would make. Today he boasts of a gallery full of pieces that depict several issues in the society. Tigere has love for animals and his recent pieces include "Fight for Survival" that has a cheater trying to kill an eland. He uses a special stone he gets from Kariba.

"I use marble and that stone is found in Kariba. The passion and love I have for stonework make me a better sculptor," he said.

He has developed love for wild animals that also constitutes most of his works. He also mixes his works with wood making traditional and modern artworks. Tigere has travelled to a number of countries doing exhibitions.

"I have realised that people out there love wild animals and we have managed to get exhibitions for these works. I am glad that things are taking shape for the Zimbabwean sculpture," he said.

Her urged authorities to keep supporting sculpture industry as well as encourage them to make an impact on the local scene.

"We need local market as well and having several workshops in various parts of the country will take us far. We need an interaction with communities so that they have an appreciation of our works," he said.

He said it was also important for sculptors to remain united for the development of the industry in the country.

"If we remain united we can take the industry far and we also want to thank Chitungwiza Arts Centre for granting us opportunities to market our works," he said.