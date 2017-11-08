7 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Universities 'Anxiously' Await Fees Commission Report Release

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ra'eesa Pather/The daily Vox
Students at the University of Cape Town protest tuition fees (file photo).

Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa says the organisation has been anxiously awaiting the release of the much-anticipated Fees Commission report.

Extracts taken from a leaked copy of the report were published by News24 sister publication City Press two weeks ago and revealed that free universal education was not feasible.

On Tuesday, Times LIVE published a story alleging that President Jacob Zuma was preparing to announce a plan introducing fee-free tertiary education, which his future son-in-law, Morris Masutha, had allegedly devised.

The plan, according to the publication, would defy official ANC policy and would see departmental budgets being cut to make R40bn available for the 2018 academic year.

Masutha is engaged to Thuthukile Zuma, the president's youngest daughter from his marriage to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

When News24 approached Masutha for comment, he ended the call.

Universities South Africa does not know what to make of the report.

"What we were told last week was that the president would make an announcement this week," Bawa said.

"We're all just waiting... We're all very anxious actually," he added.

Rumours were circulating that the president was expected to make an announcement sometime on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the Department of High Education and Training, Madikwe Mabotha, said he was aware of reports about Masutha's plans, but could not comment on it.

Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, spokesperson for the president, was not available for comment.

News24

South Africa

Winnie to Battle for Mandela's Qunu Homestead

In less than two weeks, the tug-of-war over former president Nelson Mandela's homestead in the Eastern Cape is set to be… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.