8 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T in Crisis Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zvamaida Murwira

The MDC-T yesterday held a crisis meeting at the party's headquarters in Harare to discuss the implications of party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's health ahead of next year's harmonised elections. Mr Tsvangirai is receiving treatment in South Africa after he was diagnosed of cancer of the colon. The opposition leader has not been performing his official duties for the past three months and was flown back to South Africa last week for the second time in a month after his health deteriorated.

The ailment has seen him getting in and out of hospital; thereby, impeding his ability to effectively lead the party. A source in the MDC-T said the opposition party held a crisis meeting led by vice president Thokozani Khupe to discuss possible implications of the protracted absence of Mr Tsvangirai from office due to ill-health.

"We met as a standing committee crisis meeting yesterday chaired by our vice president Ms Khupe. We were reflecting on how to deal with the absence of our leader, Mr Tsvangirai.

"We also took stock of how much work has suffered owing to his long absence and how that can be mitigated. We then assigned our three vice presidents to look into various facets that threaten the viability of the party," said the source.

"We were trying to explore ways to cover the gap created by the absence of our leader, considering that we have crucial elections next year. It was really a crisis meeting."

The other two vice presidents of the MDC-T are Engineer Elias Mudzuri and Advocate Nelson Chamisa. MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu confirmed that there was a meeting that discussed the health of Mr Tsvangirai, among other several issues. He, however, downplayed the issues discussed around Mr Tsvangirai.

"The meeting also noted with satisfaction the fact that president Morgan Tsvangirai continues to recuperate very well and that he will soon be back in office on a full time basis to lead the party machinery as we prepare for the watershed elections to be held in 2018.

"The meeting also took the opportunity to give a thanksgiving prayer to God the Almighty for the wonderful recovery of our leader, president Morgan Tsvangirai," said Mr Gutu.

He said they also discussed other issues, including Biometric Voter Registration.

Zimbabwe

Military Coup Can't Be Ruled Out - Former Minister

Zimbabwe's former home affairs minister, now the leader of the opposition Zapu party, Dumiso Dabengwa, has reportedly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.