Uganda: Radio and Weasel Mark Ten Years With Big Bang

At the start, they thought it was something Kampala would not buy.

A number of artistes, even deejays, have held concerts before celebrating how long they have been in the industry. But after a lot of thought, Radio and Weasel decided they should hold a concert marking their 10 years on the music scene.

The concert happened on Friday and left the writing on the wall, proclaiming them as one of East Africa's best dynamic musical duos.

From security, to production, execution, costumes and floor management, they scored highly. Their fans did not let them down as they showed up in droves, filling up Kyadondo Rugy grounds.

The sponsors, MTN Uganda, offered Sim cards at discounted prices to the early birds and Bell Lager had revelers buying beers at discounted prices.

There was a lot of buzz before the concert, most of it negative, with comments on social media suggesting the duo was washed out and had nothing more to offer.

However, the pair promised "fire," and they indeed delivered fire. Daggy Nice, who had the emcee role, did a fantastic job, ensuring the crowd remained hyper throughout, dispensing facts on the duo.

Curtain raisers included DJ Michael, King Saha and Gravity. There was also Pallaso, who has improved a lot on his stage usage and engaging the crowd.

At around 10pm, the duo stepped on stage backed up by the UB-5 band. They kept on mentioning new-socialite-on-the-scene, Bryan White, who had apparently donated to them Shs 10m prior to the concert.

They took the crowd on a roller coaster ride with their hits songs Zuena, Talk And Talk, Gutamiza, which they performed with B2C, Amasso, Breathe Away, Ngendamasso, Magnetic, Bikoola, Neera, Obudde, to mention but a few.

At midnight when the KCCA curfew struck, they had delivered the promise and walked the talk.