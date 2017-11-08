8 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Youth League Disowns Document

The Zanu-PF Youth League has dismissed a document fraught with errors circulating on social media and the Internet as the official statement delivered by national secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga on Monday.

Cde Chipanga delivered a statement condemning the rowdy behaviour of some misfits who disrupted Dr Grace Mugabe's address during the penultimate Presidential Youth Interface Rally in Bulawayo last Saturday. The Youth League said the document circulating was a draft version that was not edited and it was not clear who was behind its publication and their motives.

In his address, Cde Chipanga said: "We, the youths of Zimbabwe wish to apologise unconditionally to the Head of State and Government, President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and First Secretary of ZANU-PF, His Excellency the President Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe and mother of the nation, Secretary for Women's Affairs, Her Excellency the First Lady Amai Dr Grace Mugabe for the disruptions during the Youth Interface rally in Bulawayo.

"We wish to distance ourselves from such conduct and condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Whilst this conduct was perpetrated by a tiny minority bussed by enemies of our struggle to disrupt and distract the main agenda, we wish to sincerely and humbly apologise as this was done at our event as the Youth League.

"Disruption of our Mother, the First Lady, at the Bulawayo rally over the weekend therefore, merits the strongest censure and condemnation by the Zimbabwean youths. Whilst this is a free country where this cabal of irrelevant, filthy and bird-brained sorry lot can have the temerity of exposing their emptiness and crass stupidity, we the youths will no longer sit back whilst our agenda is hijacked and the tenets that pin our revolutionary party are being torn to shreds."

