A motorist who survived a horrific car accident which claimed two of his passengers was yesterday fined $300 and suspended from driving for six months by a Gweru magistrate.

Wellington Maregedze (52), who resides in Redcliff, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide when he appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Vimbai Makora. In passing sentence, Ms Makora considered that Maregedze was mature and a first offender.

"From the doctors medical report it clearly states that you were greatly traumatised by the accident and you are still in shock. I once considered a prison term, but l thought of your age and your family responsibilities as you are the breadwinner. You will therefore pay $300 fine and in default six months imprisonment. In addition another six months is wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour. Furthermore you are prohibited from driving for six months," she said.

The prosecutor Mr Pearson Muringani told the court that on August 12 last year, Maregedze, who is a holder of a valid driver's licence, was driving a South African registered vehicle towards Kwekwe with two passengers on board. On approaching the 262 kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway Maregedze overtook a vehicle in front of him after and failed failing to see another oncoming vehicle resulting in a head on collision.

"Two passengers died on the spot," he said.

The court heard that Maregedze sustained serious injuries.