South Africa: Susan Rohde Showed Warning Signs of Suicide - Defence

The team representing property mogul Jason Rohde, accused of killing his wife Susan, claim that they have evidence to prove that she showed warning signs of suicide.

During extensive cross examination of psychologist Jane Newcombe in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, defence advocate Pete Mihalik said that he would produce evidence on Wednesday to show that Susan was unhappier than the psychologist had made out in her testimony.

Newcombe testified earlier about individual therapy sessions she had with Susan.

The court heard that Rohde had been having an affair with estate agent Jolene Alterskye and managing the impact of that affair made Susan anxious.

The affair came to light when Susan found a Valentine's Day card in Jason's suitcase and, even though Jason told her it was over, she was only 80% sure of this, the court heard.

The Rohdes had attended couple's therapy and at one session, Susan became so distressed that the therapist considered having her admitted to hospital for treatment, the court heard.

Newcombe said she and Susan had discussed the possibility of hospital treatment.

However, Susan felt she would dwell on Jason's infidelity if she was hospitalised.

"She spoke about how her anxiety makes her preoccupied about the affair, which causes her husband to withdraw more. So, it was a dysfunctional cycle," Newcombe said.

Susan also received medication and Newcombe monitored her to check if she was decompensating or "falling apart", which would require hospital admission.

However, Newcombe said that, in her opinion, there were no signs of suicidal tendencies in Susan.

Susan's body was found hanging from a bathroom door hook at Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch on July 24, 2016.

The couple had attended a Sotheby's International Realty SA annual conference. At the time, Rohde was the CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in South Africa.

At first, Susan's death was regarded as a suicide. However, the investigation changed to murder and Rohde was arrested.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

News24