8 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Politburo May Seal Ex-VP's Fate

By Tendai Mugabe

The Zanu-PF Politburo is meeting in Harare today amid indications that deliberations will centre on a number of issues including the fate of its Second Secretary, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired from his Government position as Vice President on Monday. Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting yesterday without revealing its agenda.

"Yes, we are having a Politburo meeting tomorrow (today)," he said. It is understood that several issues will be up for discussion at today's meeting. Zanu-PF insiders said Cde Mnangagwa's fate was likely to be sealed today. The meeting is also expected to take stock on the preparedness for the Extraordinary Congress slated for next month.

Before the meeting, President Mugabe, who is the party's First Secretary, will address party supporters on the state of the party. Zanu-PF Harare provincial secretary for information Cde Abisha Ushewokunze confirmed this in a statement yesterday.

"Member's are expected to be seated by 9am, as per this invitation, where we will be briefed by our leadership. This is a time to truly show and display our loyalty to Gushungo naAmai Dr Grace Mugabe by being counted. "Let's all converge in our numbers, from districts, down to cell level. We expect all members without fail for this address."

