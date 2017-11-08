7 November 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Lack of Water Gives MP Sleepless Nights

By Portia Rapitsenyane

Lerala — Temporary measures will be put in place to provide Sefhare/ Ramokgonami residents with water while awaiting the commencement of a major project to connect villages in the constituency to the North South Carrier pipeline.

This was said by the MP for the area, Ms Dorcas Makgato when addressing kgotla meetings in Sefhare/Ramokgonami constituency recently.

Ms Makgato, who is also the Minister of Health and Wellness, said seven boreholes in the area would have their water treated, and that more boreholes would be drilled to complement water from the seven boreholes.

She said she had already discussed the issue with Water Utilities Corporation and that water purification in the boreholes had already been started.

She said shortage of water in her constituency does not give her sleep, and that she was hopeful that residents would get water after the exercise.

Ms Makgato said something had to be done to provide residents with water while waiting for a permanent solution.

She said government was aware of the acute water shortage in Sefhare/Ramokgonami, and has promised to give the constituency first priority during water connections.

On other issues, Ms Makgato said during her constituency tour to get first-hand information about the concerns of residents, she found out that Ramokgonami Primary School needed a lot of maintenance as classrooms in the school had holes on the floor.

She said she felt obliged to find money so that they could be repaired, adding that she has also sourced funds for Maape and Mhalapitsa kgotla offices, noting that the building of Maape kgotla offices has started.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

