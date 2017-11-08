8 November 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Open to Lacoste

By Faith Zvorufura

Opposition parties under the banner of MDC Alliance have expressed their willingness to accept victims of Zanu PF cleanup saying they are free to join the envisaged grand coalition of opposition parties to battle President Robert Mugabe in the 2018 harmonized elections.

Addressing journalists at a press conference at the Morgan Tsvangirai led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Professor Welshman Ncube said any political organization willing to add value to the coalition was welcome.

"An 8th and 9th shoulder on the wheel that wants to join the alliance will be most welcome, conditionally or unconditionally

"Pressure exerted in the push will be much stronger,

"But at this moment we are not yet having any conversations with anyone," said Ncube.

He added that they will not be looking into short term solutions as they learnt the hard way after President Mugabe and Zanu PF fooled them into thinking that a coalition government was the most viable option.

"Last time we were seduced into thinking inclusive government would be the best thing for the country but as soon as Mugabe got comfortable he literally pulled the F finger at us,

"The lesson we drew from there was that when it is time for the sovereign people of Zimbabwe to exercise their rights, they should do it freely,

"We will be very reluctant to be seduced by some allure of short term solutions," added Ncube.

Addressing the same press briefing, MDC-T vice President, Nelson Chamisa ripped into Mugabe saying he has now become his own successor.

"Mr Mugabe only wants to succeed himself, successively and successfully, he has no intention to go anywhere, but chase other people away,

"So we are saying all those people who are victims of being chased away by Mugabe are are welcome because it is good for the people of Zimbabwe to unite, to add is to strengthen and subtracting is weakening,

