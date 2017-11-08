7 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Maimane Pays Tribute to Helen Suzman On Her 100th Birthday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Helen Suzman
Helen Suzman served as a member of parliament from from 1953 to 1989. In the 1961 general election all the members except her, lost their seats in parliament and she was the only woman remaining to go up against the apartheid National Party, fighting for the rights of black people for 13 years.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on Tuesday praised Helen Suzman for her role in chipping away "the edifice of apartheid South Africa".

Suzman would have turned 100 on Tuesday.

In a statement, Maimane said Suzman "opposed every plank of apartheid's legislative underpinning".

"Helen was always up for the fight. She used every opportunity to stand for what was right, and to bring international attention to the South African cause," he said."She stood for liberal constitutionalism long before it was fashionable to do so, knowing that the philosophy of racial nationalism and reductionism could not be sustained in the long term."

Suzman was the only member of the Progressive Party, the DA's predecessor, between 1961 and 1974 - six years of which was as the only woman in Parliament.

Suzman, who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize twice, was heralded for raising international awareness of the atrocities of apartheid.

She called Bantustans "doomed for failure."

In 1967, Suzman visited former President Nelson Mandela on Robben Island for the first time.

Years later, Mandela told Suzman: "Your courage, integrity and principled commitment to justice have marked you as one of the outstanding figures in the history of public life in South Africa."

Chief Albert Luthuli also famously called Suzman: "a bright star in a dark chamber".

Suzman died of natural causes on New Year's Day in 2009, at the age of 91.

In celebration of Suzman's 100th birthday, the South African Post Office announced a commemorative stamp in her honour.Maimane said Suzman's values and her commitment to a non-racial society still drives the DA today.

"Helen Suzman laid the foundations for a truly united, prosperous and non-racial South Africa for all who live in it," he said.

"The DA will continue to build on her legacy, until simple justice, equal opportunity and human rights are afforded to all."

News24

South Africa

Winnie to Battle for Mandela's Qunu Homestead

In less than two weeks, the tug-of-war over former president Nelson Mandela's homestead in the Eastern Cape is set to be… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.