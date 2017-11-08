7 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: A Meeting Aimed At Enhancing Student School Enrollment

Massawa — The head of Education branch in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Reshid Mohamed Osman held a meeting with residents of Bada administrative area with a view to enhance student enrolment in education.

At the meeting, in which village elders, parents and teachers took part, extensive discussion was conducted on the objective situation of the schools, the supervision of the education process as well as on ways to increase students' school enrolment.

Stating that even though the awareness of the public on education is encouraging school enrolment of female students has not still reached to the expected level, Mr. Reshid called on parents to encourage their children to go to school.

Mr. Reshid reiterated that effort is being exerted to introduce school calendar conducive with the living style of the public as well the climate condition of the areas.

The participants on their part pointing out that remoteness of schools, limited awareness on the significance of education as well as underage marriages, are some of the common hindrances for the teaching and learning process, they expressed readiness to augment contribution.

