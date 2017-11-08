Eritrea: Voluntary Blood Donation in Dekemhare

Dekemhare — The students and teachers of the junior and high school as well as the Dombosko Technical School in Dekemhare have voluntarily donated blood.

According to Mr. Mehari Abraham, head of blood service, indicated that the donation was made during four days campaign conducted in cooperation with the voluntary blood donors association in Dekemhare and the National Blood Transfusion Center.

Mr. Mehari pointed out that the program of the National Blood Transfusion Center is to supply yearly 12 thousand units of blood to all hospitals in the country and called on the society to reinforce contribution in saving lives.

The chairman of the voluntary blood donors association in Dekemhare sub-zone, Mr. Girmai Esset said that the association that was established in June this year has so far collected more than 400 units of blood. He also stated that the association will exert sustainable effort to increase the number of voluntary blood donors.

In the same vein, youth trained in different skills in Aqordet have voluntarily donated blood.

They indicated that the initiative they took was the result of the sustainable awareness raising campaigns conducted by the National Blood Transfusion Center.