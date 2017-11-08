Eritrea: Commendable Water and Soil Conservation Activities

Keren — The residents of the administrative area of Kerena-Kudo, Logo Anseba sub-zone, have conducted commendable water and soil conservation popular campaigns with a view to enrich the underground water.

The popular campaign that started from 2013 and being conducted three times in a week has significantly contributed in alleviating the existed water shortage.

Likewise, the residents of the administrative areas of Mai-Harasat, Hadish-Adi and Halai, Segeneity sub-zone, have renovated the 8 km road linking Mai-Harasat with Halai that was damaged due to flooding.

The residents of Hadish-Adi are also taking initiative to put in place water supply project aimed at easing the potable water supply they had.