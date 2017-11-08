7 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Water and Soil Conservation Activities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — The residents of the administrative area of Kerena-Kudo, Logo Anseba sub-zone, have conducted commendable water and soil conservation popular campaigns with a view to enrich the underground water.

The popular campaign that started from 2013 and being conducted three times in a week has significantly contributed in alleviating the existed water shortage.

Likewise, the residents of the administrative areas of Mai-Harasat, Hadish-Adi and Halai, Segeneity sub-zone, have renovated the 8 km road linking Mai-Harasat with Halai that was damaged due to flooding.

The residents of Hadish-Adi are also taking initiative to put in place water supply project aimed at easing the potable water supply they had.

Eritrea

Seminar On Trachoma Prevention

The Ministry of Health branch in the Gash Barka region organized a seminar in Shambuko sub-zone with a view to promote… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.