Liberia: President Sirleaf Calls for Strengthening Democracy Through Maturity

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has addressed the nation commending Liberians for their patience and peaceful demeanor.

The Liberian leader said "As we go through this time of uncertainty in our electoral process, awaiting the country's historical Presidential transition, I commend you for your patience, and your peaceful demeanor."

President Sirleaf spoke Tuesday, November 7, 2017 in a nationwide address at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia.

She said Liberia's laws and democratic institutions are strong; they will withstand this challenge, and they will stand the test of time.

President Sirleaf underscored: "We can strengthen them by demonstrating maturity, and not abuse our positions or misuse the platforms that have been made available to the Country through news media and new technology."

She urged Liberians to continue to respect each other, the rule of law, human kindness and decency.

"Allegations, hate speech, inciting language has been defining what should be a proud moment in our history," she pointed out.

She said she was glad that all political parties have agreed consistently and publicly to adhere to the provisions provided under our laws; noting these provisions include the right to challenge, through an established and orderly process, the voting and electoral arrangements that have been put in place.

President Sirleaf said democracy is only as strong as its weakest link and at these moments, our democracy is under assault; our country's reputation is under assault while our economy is under stress.

"We politicians must do better; our people went the distance; we achieved 73 percent voters' turnout demonstrating confidence in our electoral process and the future of our country," President Sirleaf intimated.

She said historians will look back at this time and judge us by how we conduct ourselves at this critical moment in time.

She concluded as saying we cannot fail them; "We cannot damage our future and prayed that God saves and protect our State."