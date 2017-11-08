Liberia: UP, LP Others Cement Solidarity

Rather than the nation going to the polls in fulfillment of the planned runoff election, four of the major contending parties during the October 10 polls yesterday met to cement their solidarity in pursuing the case concerning gross irregularities and fraud that is before the NEC, to a legal and logical conclusion.

The Unity Party (UP) along with the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the All Liberian Party (ALP), on Tuesday, Nov. 7, cemented their solidarity with the Liberty Party, which sought the intervention of the Supreme Court to halt the electoral process until its complaint of gross irregularities and fraud -- a request that was granted by the high court on Monday.

But following what many are terming as a historic precedent, the political leaders of the four collaborating parties have further strengthened their solidarity, joining forces in order to pursue a transparent election.

The collaborating parties have resolved to reach a logical legal conclusion of their qualms with the elections. They made the resolution yesterday at the headquarters of the Liberty Party in Congo Town after a brief meeting. Many insiders are indicating that VP Boakai and his colleagues have resolved to collaborate through to the end.

VP Boakai, who is one of two presidential candidates to make it to the run-off, said whatever the case may be, this election will unite Liberia. "I'm happy that we are here and have resolved to pursue a transparent electoral process," he said, also extending special thanks to Cllr. Brumskine who is leading the legal crusade against the "fraud-ridden" electoral process.

"This is a good day not just for our respective political parties, but for Liberia that the four of us can come here for a genuine cause. We have united in the cause of our country and we will ensure this election is peaceful, transparent and credible," he said.

The VP also said their quest is to also ensure that the election's results bring forth results that would meet a standard and respect and that bring dignity to the country.

He lauded the Supreme Court for being able to promptly arrest such an unfortunate situation and to redirect all that NEC has done--in ensuring that Liberians get what they deserve for their country.

The UP political leader indicated that the political collaboration will continue to work together. "We have been having several meetings and this time we are here to solidify our bond," the VP noted.

Cllr. Brumskine lauded the efforts of his colleagues, whom without them, he said he could not have succeeded at the Supreme Court. "I want to thank you all for supporting me in this process. We could not have reached thus far if not for you all," Brumskine said.

"We are pursuing this case not as a way to bring problems but for the good of our democratic process--we want it to be transparent and credible," he said.

"The rule of law is the premise on which democracy thrives, I'm honored to be able to associate in a political cause of our country with the VP, Urey, and Cummings as we all pursue to build the democracy of our country," he said.

"This legal battle wouldn't have been successful without the collective efforts of these people despite our differences and from other political parties but we have united to ensure that a process that is transparent and credible is accepted by our people," Brumskine said.

In his brief remarks, ANC political leader Cummings appreciated the LP and its political leader for taking the lead in the process. "I want to thank Brumskine for the leadership," he said. "I said during the campaign that we cannot continue to do the same thing and expect different results and because you may have had problems in the past with our elections doesn't mean we should accept it this time around," he reiterated.

Ensuring that the results of the October 10 polls reflect the will of the Liberian people, Cummings said is the primary goal of the collaboration. The former Coca-Cola executive noted that the team continues to unite on many things, "but one of the most important is that we do not believe that the outcome of the recent elections reflects the will of the Liberian people."

He added, "This is our primary goal though we've got so many other goals. We must make sure that this electoral process reflects the will of our people. This means we must follow all of our laws."

He called on every Liberian to join in this peaceful legal process. "I want to ask all ANC partisans and every Liberian to join us to do this peacefully because this is meant for our own good. We want to appreciate all of you who want to make sure that this country goes through the democratic process," he noted.

For his part, Urey said their gathering did not only show strength but also showed the world that "Liberia remains united. Today, we want the world to know that we are proud of Cllr. Brumskine and the LP for the steps they have taken to preserve democracy in Liberia. We again stand by the LP."

He also indicated that he and his colleagues will continue to stand by VP Boakai, who has seemingly been abandoned by his boss, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. "This unity we have exhibited here with our presence will remain," Urey said.

"We want to ask the Liberian people to please be patient and peaceful as we all await the conclusion of this legal process that has begun. We want to ensure that the constitution and laws of the country will be protected," he said.