Cameroon: Environmental Protection - Experts Seek to Produce Eco-Friendly Cement

The researchers from across Africa met in Yaounde during an international workshop on cement proficiency testing in the continent.

Researchers from across Africa have learned new techniques of testing cement's proficiency in order to guarantee its safety. The experts are also seeking ways to produce cement which is environmentally-friendly, so as to protect people, the environment and material goods.

According to an expert in the technology of construction materials, Wolfram Schmidt of the German Federal Institute for Materials Research (BAM), "cement is today responsible for 5 to 10 per cent of global carbon emission." As such, the researcher holds that if cement is improperly produced, it can harm the environment and humans.

It is against this backdrop that the workshop was organised within the context of BAM's Knowledge Exchange for Young Scientists and Pan-African Cement Testing Proficiency Scheme (PACE-PTS). It was jointly organised by the German Federal Institute for Materials Research, the National Metrology Institute of Germany and the Local Materials Promotion Authority (MIPROMALO).

Basking on the fact that the cement market in Africa and Cameroon in particular is growing rapidly with expectations that in the next 25 years, it will be as four times bigger as it is today, Wolfram Schmidt said it was very necessary to put in place a global network of experts to share their experience in creating materials which are safe and sound for the safety of the population.

"Africa has a lot of potentials for innovative materials which include agricultural waste and other local materials which can be used for construction. All these technologies are not well known and Africa can be a starting point," the expert said.