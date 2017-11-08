7 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Al Bashir - 'Sudan Free of Conflicts in 2020'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President Omar Al Bashir vowed to hand over Sudan "free of conflicts" to the new president in 2020, after calling on the rebel movements to join the reconciliation process.

On Monday the president addressed the general conference of the National Union of Sudanese Youth in Khartoum. He said that the weapons in Darfur would only be in the hands of Sudan's regular forces, and that whoever else carries a weapon will be dealt with according to the law.

Al Bashir pledged to achieve peace in South Kordofan and Blue Nile and that Sudan will be "stable and safe" by 2020. He renewed the call for the armed rebel movements to join the peace process and the National Dialogue.

As for the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Ghandour, he announced the beginning of a dialogue with the United States to lift the name of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The dialogue would take place in the coming weeks.

In a press statement to the national parliament, Ghandour explained that outstanding issues include the normalisation of relations with international financial institutions, debt settlement, accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), political migration issues, and other stability and peace-building arrangements.

"Next year's plan seeks to strengthen foreign policies, to pave the way for harmonious processes with Europe."

Presidency

In addition, President Al Bashir announced that he will "hand over" the country "free of conflicts" to the next president of Sudan after his, by then, term of 31 years ends in 2020. According to the Sudanese constitution he cannot run for president again.

"If the [rebel movements] didn't join the peace process, the Sudanese youth would be ready to confront them," he said. "Our promise is to hand you over a clean Sudan in 2020 ... a Sudan that is heading towards occupying its real position [among the nations]."

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.