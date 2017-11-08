Sudan: Al Bashir - 'Sudan Free of Conflicts in 2020'

Khartoum — President Omar Al Bashir vowed to hand over Sudan "free of conflicts" to the new president in 2020, after calling on the rebel movements to join the reconciliation process.

On Monday the president addressed the general conference of the National Union of Sudanese Youth in Khartoum. He said that the weapons in Darfur would only be in the hands of Sudan's regular forces, and that whoever else carries a weapon will be dealt with according to the law.

Al Bashir pledged to achieve peace in South Kordofan and Blue Nile and that Sudan will be "stable and safe" by 2020. He renewed the call for the armed rebel movements to join the peace process and the National Dialogue.

As for the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Ghandour, he announced the beginning of a dialogue with the United States to lift the name of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The dialogue would take place in the coming weeks.

In a press statement to the national parliament, Ghandour explained that outstanding issues include the normalisation of relations with international financial institutions, debt settlement, accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), political migration issues, and other stability and peace-building arrangements.

"Next year's plan seeks to strengthen foreign policies, to pave the way for harmonious processes with Europe."

Presidency

In addition, President Al Bashir announced that he will "hand over" the country "free of conflicts" to the next president of Sudan after his, by then, term of 31 years ends in 2020. According to the Sudanese constitution he cannot run for president again.

"If the [rebel movements] didn't join the peace process, the Sudanese youth would be ready to confront them," he said. "Our promise is to hand you over a clean Sudan in 2020 ... a Sudan that is heading towards occupying its real position [among the nations]."